Two day doubles pickleball tournament at Taree

By Staff Reporters
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club's much-anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament will be held at Wrigley Park, Taree on this Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

