Two day doubles pickleball tournament at Taree

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club's much-anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament will be held at Wrigley Park, Taree on this Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.
This event promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy and sportsmanship, bringing together pickleball enthusiasts from across the state.
Pickleball is a fast-paced and addictive sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and is rapidly gaining popularity in Australia.
"We are thrilled to be hosting the tournament for the second time at Wrigley Park,'' director Sheila Capperauld said.
"This tournament represents an incredible opportunity for players of all levels to showcase their skills, forge new friendships, and experience the excitement of competitive pickleball."
Janet Thatcher will be the head referee.
"Pickleball is a sport that values fairness and respect, and I am committed to upholding these principles throughout the tournament,'' Janet said.
