Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham Tigers hoping Ethan gets the all clear

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 31 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM Tigers were yesterday still waiting for a clearance to come through for former NSW under 19 rugby league representative Ethan Ferguson, who signed with the club this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.