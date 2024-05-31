Wingham Tigers hoping Ethan gets the all clear

WINGHAM Tigers were yesterday still waiting for a clearance to come through for former NSW under 19 rugby league representative Ethan Ferguson, who signed with the club this week.
Ferguson, a Taree Panthers junior, has been playing with Northern Hawks in the Newcastle A-grade competition this year. However, the strongly built utility back contacted Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins last week and said he wanted to come home for personal and family reasons.
He has been in the Newcastle Knights system since leaving Taree in 2021 but originally inked a two year deal with South Sydney starting this season. He then signed with Wingham last November before linking with the Hawks.
Ferguson trained with Wingham this week and if cleared, he'll play in the centres on Saturday against Taree City at Wingham.
"There's no dramas, if he doesn't play this weekend he'll be right for our next game,'' Collins said yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were hoping to train on the main field at the Regional Australia Bank Stadium last night for the first time in a month.
The field has been closed due to wet weather and is still heavy.
"Our three grades have been playing on the mod field,'' Collins said. "That's hard, because it's a mod field meaning it's not full-sized. We've had three grades training on it so we get half a field to do ball work.''
Rain is expected on Saturday and if that's the case Collins said it would be heavy going.
"But we'll be playing, no matter what,'' he said.
Collins agreed his side was listless against Wauchope last Saturday, when the Tigers were outgunned 38-10.
Back rower Kyran Bubb was sent off by referee Rickey McFarlane midway through the second half last week on a head butting charge. Collins said he has been cleared to play, although he is battling an ankle injury. Fullback JJ Gibson was injured and he is in doubt as is backrower Jake Mullen, who also didn't see the match out.
Big forward Nathan Campbell played off the bench against the Blues and was Wingham's best. He was placed on report for an incident involving Wauchope's Beau White, but he has also been given the green light for Saturday.
Collins was due to settle on his squad last night, with Mullen and Gibson providing the most concern. He said under 18 player Jett Gilbert will be called into the first grade squad.
Collins understands Taree captain-coach Christian Hazard will play despite a rib injury.
"We'll be sending plenty his way,'' he promised.
