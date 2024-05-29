Tigers waiting on a clearance for Ethan Ferguson

WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League premiership push has received a timely boost with the signing of former NSW under 19 representative Ethan Ferguson.
Ferguson, from Taree, has been playing with Northern Hawks in the Newcastle competition. Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said Ferguson wants to return home for personal and family reasons.
His route to the Tigers has been circuitous. A strongly built goal kicking centre/winger, Ferguson played juniors with Taree Panthers and was named player of the match in the 2020 under 16s grand final before heading into the Newcastle Knights system. He represented NSW under 19s last season from the Knights before inking a two year deal South Sydney.
"He rang me last week and said he wants to come home,'' Collins said.
"We've been working on getting his clearance since.''
Ferguson trained with the Tigers on Tuesday night and if given the all clear, he'll play centre against Taree City on Saturday at Wingham.
The Tigers have won two games from three starts, but were well beaten by Wauchope last Saturday at Wauchope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.