Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tigers waiting on a clearance for Ethan Ferguson

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 29 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League premiership push has received a timely boost with the signing of former NSW under 19 representative Ethan Ferguson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.