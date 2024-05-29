Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police ask for public assistance in stolen shoes case

By Staff Reporters
May 29 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a person who could assist with an investigation into stolen shoes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.