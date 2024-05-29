Police ask for public assistance in stolen shoes case

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a person who could assist with an investigation into stolen shoes.
About 12.30am on Monday, May 27, 2024, two pairs of Nike brand shoes were allegedly stolen from the front porch of a house on Farquhar Street, Wingham.
If you can identify this person, please call Taree Police Station on 5594 8299 and quote the case number E97183852.
On Tuesday, May 28 police executed a search warrant on a premises in Stewart Street, Taree in respect to an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs.
Police arrested a Taree women at the scene and seized a number of items. Police will allege these items were methamphetamine, cash and property believed to be the proceeds of crime.
While police were searching the residence, a man arrived at the premises in a vehicle and was also searched.
Police will allege the man had a quantity of methamphetamine on his person and he was subsequently arrested.
Both people have been charged with the supply of prohibited drugs and bail refused to appear at Taree Local Court on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
