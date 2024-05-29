Golf day at Tallwoods to support mental health in construction industry

GJ Gardner Taree will again support mental health in the construction industry by hosting the second annual MATES In Construction charity golf day on Friday, (May 31) May at Tallwoods Country Club.
Cheryl Gray, the owner of GJ Gardner Taree owner, said the event aims to raise both funds and awareness for a cause that is critical to the well-being of those in the construction sector.
"Every year, 190 Australians working in the construction industry take their own lives. This means we lose a construction worker every second day to suicide,'' Cheryl said.
"Construction workers are also six times more likely to die by suicide than by a workplace accident. These statistics are a stark reminder of the importance of our efforts."
Through this event, GJ Gardner Taree is committed to showing their tradies that they care about their well-being and they are fostering a culture of safety and support within the construction community.
"The significance of MATES In Construction's work cannot be overstated. Suicide is everyone's business, and by supporting MATES In Construction, we aim to de-stigmatise mental health issues and create a safer, more supportive environment for our workers," Cheryl said.
At last year's golf day event, GJ Gardner Taree surpassed their fundraising goal of $20,000 and this year they have set their sights on raising $30,000.
"We hope to exceed last year's donation and help MATES In Construction continue their vital groundwork. We've also engaged field officers for Connector Training in August, which provides participants with essential knowledge on suicide and mental health awareness," Cheryl added.
As the construction community gathers for a day of golf and camaraderie, the broader goal remains clear: to make a significant impact on mental health and safety.
MATES is a charity established in 2008 to reduce the high level of suicide among Australian construction workers.
MATES provides suicide prevention through community development programs on sites, and by supporting workers in need through case management and a 24/7 help line. The organisation provides suicide prevention training and support specifically tailored to the Australian Construction, Mining, and Energy industries. Their programs are based on rigorous research and involve a collaborative approach that includes a diverse group of academics and industry professionals.
