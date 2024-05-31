Worboys right to start for Old Bar in Group 3 clash against Port Breakers

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is expected to start in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City at Port Macquarie.
Worboys entered the fray in the second half and at the time the score was 10-10. He left the field late in the match with Old Bar in command. The Pirates eventually won 40-10.
"Jordan's resting up and he'll be right,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"He doesn't have to do a hell of a lot for us when he is out there.''
However, Henry concedes the Pirates don't have a lot of experienced back-ups in the halves if Worboys is ever forced to have a protracted stay on the sideline.
"We do have a few good young kids coming through, that's maybe where we'll turn if we lose Jordan. And we had Shane Nigel and Eli (Bijl-Kakoi) last week, it didn't go too well but they only had one training run together,'' he said.
Bijl-Kakoi is a recent gain for the club and has only played two matches.
"But obviously having Jordy out there is our preferred option.''
A former representative halfback, Henry said he could play there in a crunch.
"But then again, we'd need someone to play nine (hooker) and it's the same thing, because we're probably a bit light-on there as well,'' he said.
Henry revealed that Isaac Worboys is expected to return late in the season. He covers a number of positions, including five-eighth.
Worboys is recovering from knee reconstruction surgery after being injured late last year. He was forced to miss the finals campaign and Old Bar's premiership win.
"'Tonga's' tracking along really well. He's already doing some straight line (running) stuff for us at training,'' Henry said.
"We might get four or five games out of him before the semis and that would be huge.''
Henry agreed the Pirates were patchy in the first half against the Hawks but wouldn't blame this totally on Jordan Worboys' absence.
"It comes down to completions and discipline,'' he said.
"That's the story of the whole competition. If you complete your sets and don't get penalised, you go a long way to winning.''
Sunday's opponents, Port City Breakers, are going through a rebuilding year, coach Tim Donovan said on last week's On The Bench segment. The club has lost up to seven players from last season's first grade and are fielding a young team.
The Breakers were beaten 35-0 by Port Sharks last Saturday.
