Taree City Bulls urged to show pride

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard has told his players to 'take pride in the jersey' as they prepare to meet Wingham in a vital Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham on Saturday.
The Bulls have yet to win a match in three starts.
"We need a win,'' Hazard said. "Wingham is coming off a loss so they'll be up for it, especially at home.''
He said the Bulls need to be more resilient. Taree held Macleay for much of last weekend's game but eventually succumbed 32-8.
They were beaten 16-4 by Port Sharks in the opening round game at Port and were only down by four points at halftime against Old Bar in the next match before falling away in the second half, albeit with Hazard sidelined through injury.
"We start well, but if we let in one try for some reason the boys fall apart and concede two or three quick ones. We need to be more resilient,'' Hazard said.
"Our defence in the middle was pretty poor last week. We need to work on that.''
Hazard injured ribs in the match against Old Bar a fortnight ago and was expected to miss some matches, but he made it through the clash against Macleay Valley last Sunday.
"It's still a bit tender, I defended on the wing and only made three tackles and two hurt a bit,'' he admitted.
However, Hazard assured he'll take his place against the Tigers.
"I'll hide out there in defence, I'll be alright, then I'll come in the middle and steer the ship,'' he said.
At season's start the general consensus was that there would be four front runners, Port City, Old Bar, Wingham and Macleay, although not necessarily in that order, with Taree, Wauchope, Forster-Tuncurry and Port City vying for the fifth. However, the Blues have upset that theory by beating Macleay and Wingham in successive matches.
"They've come out of the woodwork, Wauchope,'' Hazard said, agreeing it places more pressure on the Bulls to get a win on the board if they hope to play finals football this year.
He said the Bulls have a couple of niggling injuries to contend with, mainly in the outside backs. He confirmed the club is light-on for options in these positions.
"Hopefully they can pull through,'' he said.
"But if not we can rely on our reserve grade boys or young boys to come up.''
Hazard expects it to be a heavy track at Wingham.
"It'll be the same for both sides, that's just footy,'' he said.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry will host Wauchope on Sunday at Tuncurry.
Hawks coach Robbie Payne will stress the need to treasure the football after the Hawks coughed up way too much possession in the 40-10 loss to Old Bar last week.
