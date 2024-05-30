Tom Davy heading to state hockey championships

TOM Davy will aim to secure a place in the NSW All Schools under 16 hockey side at the state all schools championships in Newcastle on June 6 and 7.
The St Clare's High School student has earned a place in the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) side that will play NSW Combined High Schools and NSW Combined Independent Schools, with the all schools squad for the nationals to be named at the conclusion.
Tom is the Manning River Times Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 voucher from Iguana.
"I dunno, not huge I guess,'' Tom replied when asked to rate his chance of making the all schools team.
"But I'll try my best.''
He gained a spot in the CCC squad following trials held at Bathurst. This included skill drills along with two matches.
Tom said he was 'a little bit' confident he'd make the squad after the trials.
"I thought I went okay,'' he said.
He expects to play midfield at the state championships.
Tom was an early starter to hockey, having his first game when he was four in the Manning junior system. He's always been with the Taree West club and now plays in the under 16s (division 1) as well as the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
Taree West is currently coming second on the competition ladder, two points adrift of Tigers.
However, it's a bit tougher in the MNC Hockey League, with the Raiders trailing the field. The six-strong league takes in teams from the Manning and Port Macquarie associations.
Taree West returned to top grade last season.
"We're a fairly young team, we're trying to rebuild,'' Tom said.
While the results haven't gone the way he had hoped in the league, Tom said he enjoys the challenge. "It's fun,'' he said.
While the state all schools will be the first time he's played at that level, Tom has been a regular in Manning sides at state championships in recent years.
Tom turns 15 next month so will be eligible for under 16s again next year.
He's in year nine at Taree's St Clare's High School.
