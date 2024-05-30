Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

World dressage champion Sui off to the UK

By Mick McDonald
May 31 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S the reigning world champion for riders with an intellectual disability so dressage competitor Sui Watts from Oxley Island will be entitled to favoritism for the European Championships to be held in the UK in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.