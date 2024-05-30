World dressage champion Sui off to the UK

SHE'S the reigning world champion for riders with an intellectual disability so dressage competitor Sui Watts from Oxley Island will be entitled to favoritism for the European Championships to be held in the UK in July.
Sui will ride two tests in the championship to be held in Winchester, the event running for five days.
If all goes to plan this will be part of the preparation for Sui to achieve a goal she has nurtured since 2000 - to compete at the Paralympics.
"We went to the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney,'' Sui's mum, Janett said.
"Ever since all she has wanted to do is have an Australian flag on her saddle cloth and her jacket. So we bought her a dressage pony and have an amazing coach, Nell Marshman, from Upper Lansdowne.''
However, there was an unexpected hurdle. The Spanish team was caught cheating at the 2000 Paralympics and disqualified.
"They said the riders had autism,'' Sui's mum, Janett explained. "They didn't. ''
So the sport was in limbo until 2012 while it was reclassified and a video dressage competition was introduced in 2016.
"That's been run once a year since then,'' Janett said.
"Sui's entered each year except one, when she broke her leg the day before the competition.''
Dressage is now in the Global Games, which is for all sports for people with an intellectual disability. Sui qualified on two horses for the event held in France last year.
"Nell and I plotted and planned because we knew she just couldn't qualify with one horse,'' Janett explained.
"We were lucky enough to get another pony locally. An amazing lady, Lynda de Gruchy offered Sui the ride on her dressage pony. Sui did all the qualifying on both horses and was the highest qualifier in Australia.''
Sui and two other Australian riders contested the Global Games. Australia won the team event and Sui her individual test.
"She's actually the world champion,'' Janett said. "I still find it hard to say that.''
Australia originally wasn't going to send a team to the UK for the European titles, however, the decision was reversed and now eight riders will be on the plane.
Sui'll ride on borrowed horses.
"That's extremely difficult,'' coach Nell explains.
Sui can expect to only have two rides on the horses before the championship.
"We are fortunate that Sui bonds with the horse quickly,'' Janett continued.
Whatever happens in the UK, Sui will continue with her quest to qualify for the 2028 Paralympics in LA, where it is expected that riders with an intellectual disability will be competing.
Janett said the support Sui has received from this community since she started her journey has been 'amazing'
"Our dressage club, the pony clubs and Australian Dressage has been wonderful, particularly with fund raising to get to France,'' she said.
Olympian Heath Ryan also assisted with raising the $10,000 needed to go to France. It'll cost a similar figure for the UK expedition.
Recently Sui received financial support from Northern NSW Lords Taveners, a group that assists disabled and disadvantaged young people.
Lords Taverners' Manning convener, sports author Les Eastaway from Taree, contacted Nell as part of his research he was doing on Sui for his upcoming book on the history of Manning sport.
"I suggested that Janett apply for a grant for Sui and this proved to be successful,'' Les said.
Sui is also supported by Pacific Blue Metal quarry and Great Lakes Aggregates. She trains at the Blue Metal equestrian facility at Possum Brush at least twice a week.
Nell, a member of the dressage national coaches council, has been working with Sui for 16 years.
"She has two lessons a week with me,'' Nell explained.
Sui also rides five days a week as well as attending personal fitness sessions.
Riding and working with horses is more than just sport for Sui.
"Sui has had some health scares, so keeping her healthy is our main concern at this stage. Riding plays a huge part in that,'' Janett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.