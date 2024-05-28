Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Milligan lands a Taree treble despite a bad start

By Greg Prichard
May 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER watching his first runner at Taree on Monday race without luck and finish unplaced, local trainer Glen Milligan thought he was in for one of those days when nothing goes right. But he couldn't have been more wrong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.