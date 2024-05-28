Milligan lands a Taree treble despite a bad start

AFTER watching his first runner at Taree on Monday race without luck and finish unplaced, local trainer Glen Milligan thought he was in for one of those days when nothing goes right. But he couldn't have been more wrong.
Milligan only had four more runners and two of those were in the same race, so there were still three races left in which he could possibly land a winner. Well, guess what happened - he won all three!
Floss's One scored as a $1.90 favourite in race three, the Helen Bennett Maiden Plate over 1000 metres on the Heavy 10 track.
Then it was Shihab's turn in race five, the Tony Walton Class 2 Handicap over 1400 metres, at the juicy odds of $15.
And finally, in race six, the Phil Shoesmith Class 1 Handicap over 1250 metres, Bob's Last One completed the Milligan treble at odds of $11.
Floss's One was obviously very well fancied and despite Shihab and Bob's Last One both being at double-figure odds they had each won in heavy going previously and Milligan liked their chances as well.
"I thought we could have a good day, but sometimes when you think like that it doesn't work out that way," he said.
"But it was what I genuinely thought, so I told the owners we could have a good day and that the horses which were at a bit of odds we're all good each-way chances.
"I thought Highland Raider would go well in the first race, but he ran into dead-ends in the straight and finished sixth.
"After that I was a bit worried and thought it might be one of those days, but my first thoughts were right because it turned out to be a great day.
"I was particularly happy to see Bob's Last One win because it was the last horse my dad bought before he passed away.
"Bob's Last One and Floss's One each picked up the Bobs Bonus by winning as well, which made it even better."
Milligan's stable apprentice Teighan Worsnop rode Floss's One and Shihab, while Jeff Penza was aboard Bob's Last One.
"Teaghan is working her backside off," Milligan said. "And we're working hard on improving her riding. We had a chat recently about what we needed to do and she took everything on-board.
"It was about positioning the horses where they needed to be in the race and following the right horses and punching them out to the line with more vigour.
"I've never seen an apprentice work as hard at the stable as she does. She wants to get ahead as a jockey. She's got the ability and we've just got to get the best out of her. She rode those two winners super, which was great to see."
