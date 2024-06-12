Vale Roy Barry Meguyer
Well known Old Bar local, Roy Meguyer, passed away recently after a fall at home and a short stay in hospital. He was 90 years old.
Roy and wife Eileen lived in Old Bar for many years, having retired here to a house he built.
Roy was described as a "working class man," not with any disrespect but because he had been engaged in outdoor work all his working life.
Born on the Isle of Wight in 1934, he attended agricultural college and then commenced work as a gardener.
The family immigrated to Australia, arriving in Brisbane in 1951 and then settled on Mt Tamborine where Roy became a share-farmer on an orange orchard. The family bought a holiday cottage at Soldiers Point and spent much time there.
Roy built two homes for the family in Sydney and then bought land near Wingham where he built another home and settled in 1989. Then in the late 1990s, he built another home at Old Bar where he and Eileen remained until his passing.
Roy had been engaged mainly in the concreting business in Sydney, with his brothers and children, and had owned his own concreting business.
He enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables, music and watching war movies and westerns. He had also been involved in various sporting activities.
He was called up for National Service in the 1950s and then served in the Citizen Military Forces (now known as the Army Reserves)
It was at Old Bar that Roy became involved with the fledgling Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, becoming president, a position he remained in for 15 years. He was also a life member. He was farewelled on June 4 at Pampoolah by family, friends and veterans and, fittingly, with a military tribute provided by Sub-branch vice president, Bob Waller. Rest in peace.
Craft@Old Bar
Term two continues with the theme of doing something for others.
June 5 saw the quilted hearts completed and left in public spaces where they could be found.
June 19 concentrates on animals - helping rescued animals and injured wildlife by creating toys, pouches, blankets and/or coats.
July 3 sees us making cards for residents in an aged care facility, lifting their spirits and connecting them to others as they chat about the card they received.
Craft@Old Bar meets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, school holidays excepted. All ladies are welcome whether you like to follow our workshop program or bring along your own craft item. Further information is available by phoning 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
RSL monthly general meeting
The next meeting of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will be held at the Soldiers Memorial Hall on Thursday, June 20 at 6.45pm. Members are encouraged to attend and show support for the executive and to discuss various important matters.
