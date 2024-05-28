Hats off to Quota for Biggest Morning Tea

In just two hours, the industrious women raised more than $1000 for the Cancer Council by way of hosting a Biggest Morning Tea.
This year, the event was held at Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 25.
"There were lots and lots of ladies from Old Bar, ladies that we hadn't met before. So that was really, really good," Taree Quota member, Fiona Campbell said.
Tummies were filled with plenty of cakes, slices and everything else you'd expect at a Quota morning tea, with lucky door prizes, a trading table and a raffle proving successful in helping to raise funds.
Fiona said they may even had acquired a couple of new members for the non-profit group.
If you want to find out more about Taree Quota Club Inc. call 0428 655 354 or email president.tareequota@gmail.com.
