Glorious day for a pawsome walk

It couldn't have been more perfect weather for Taree's first Million Paws Walk since pre-COVID times.
RSPCA NSW Taree Supporter Group's Amanda Brooks said it was a glorious day with beautiful sunshine and "it was really, really lovely."
Although the numbers of people and dogs attending was low, Amanda said everyone who came had a great time.
"People enjoyed getting out and talking with other people and dogs and they had a good walk around the showground oval,"Amanda said.
The event is not all about going for a walk, there were competitions with categories such as smallest dog, biggest dog, best dressed dog and more.
A new category this time around was best trick. Amanda wasn't able to say what the winning trick was, but the dog who won the category had shown her a range of tricks earlier, such as shaking hands with both paws, sitting up and begging, rolling over and more.
Special mention goes to the Gloucester Taree Greyhound Group, a voluntary group that rehomes ex-racing greyhounds.
"There might have been seven or eight (greyhounds), and they were dressed up, and they were just wonderful," Amanda said.
"They won lots of prizes."
Prizes for all of the categories were generously donated.
"Taree Pet Barn donated a beautiful hamper, the people who make Kongs donated prizes for I think four classes, and a group called ARC (Animal Rescue Cooperative) donated lots of pet food," Amanda said.
The RSPCA also donated vouchers of $25 to the winners along with the donated prizes.
The total amount raised hasn't been tallied up yet. Entry fees totalled around $400, but money from the merchandise and raffle tables hasn't been included in that sum as yet.
All money raised through the local Million Paws Walk goes towards the Taree Supporter Group's desexing program.
"We run a subsidised desexing program where people have to pay a minimal amount and that's open to anyone who's on a Centrelink benefit, that's where the money will go and also for supporting people with a bit of pet food and stuff if they need it," Amanda explained.
In addition to the subsidised desexing program, once a year the outreach team from Sydney RSPCA comes up and does free desexing targeting low socio-economic areas that are struggling.
As with all organisations these days, the Taree Supporter Group needs more volunteers. If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering with them, email Amanda at tareesupportergroup@rspcansw.org.au.
To learn more about the Million Paws Walk visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.