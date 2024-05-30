Wingham Station set for accessibility and safety upgrades

Early planning is underway for accessibility and safety upgrades at Wingham Railway Station.
Early investigation work includes site surveys and utility searches. Work started on Monday, May 27 and will continue until Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting.
The work will not be noisy and will have no impact on train services or the Wingham community.
The upgrades are taking place as part of the NSW government's Safe Accessible Transport program and aims to comply with the Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport (DSAPT).
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson said the Safe Accessible Transport program aims to make public transport safe, inclusive, and user-friendly for all passengers, particularly those with disabilities, older individuals, people with prams or luggage, and others facing mobility challenges.
Transport for NSW is engaging with the community and specific stakeholder groups about the accessibility upgrades to Wingham Station, including people with disabilities and their carers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and women and children from the local community..
"Transport for NSW will be working closely with MidCoast Council, inviting feedback on the concept design and precinct improvements as the project progresses," Mrs Thompson said.
To better understand the barriers faced when using train stations and to find ways to eliminate these obstacles, two online design workshops will be held in the coming months.
"Transport for NSW is eager to hear from individuals and carers with accessibility needs about the design of the Wingham Station upgrade," said Mrs Thompson.
