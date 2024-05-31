Timeline of construction of new Cedar Party Creek Bridge at Wingham

As anyone coming into Wingham from Taree would know, works have well and truly started to get ready for the construction of a replacement Cedar Party Creek Bridge.
While "what a mess" is one common comment as site preparations have commenced, there seems to be some confusion over the bypass that is being put in place.
Some members of the public say a culvert is being built, while others think a temporary bridge is being put in place while the "big" bridge is being built.
MidCoast Council did not confirm what kind of structure the bypass will be, but did provide the following statement.
"The temporary bypass will cross the creek and connect with Combined Street just below the Wingham Pool. This route was preferred to allow heavy vehicle access for the duration of the project.
"The previous detour which linked to Mortimer street was considered but not favoured due to the length of time the bypass will be in use.
Questions were asked about emergency services vehicle access to Wingham should flooding occur during construction and Wingham was cut off.
"If substantial flooding occurs during the construction of the bridge, as with all previous flooding events, the emergency services will respond with whatever resources are required to meet the need of the situation. This would be the same as previous major events or communities like Harrington or Manning Point that are cut off curing these times," council replied.
The establishment of the site and planning works began in March 2024.
It is planned that the temporary detour works will be completed and the detour open to traffic by August 14, 2024. Cedar Party Creek Bridge and the roundabout at Wynter/Combined Streets will be closed from that date.
MidCoast Council plan for the new bridge and the Wynter/Combined Street intersection be completed and open to traffic in July 2025, with the complete project finished in November 2025.
