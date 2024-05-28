Dawson River Cemetery is regularly maintained, says council

MidCoast Council says Dawson River Cemetery is regularly maintained, with mowing scheduled on a fortnightly basis by contractors.
"While the weather this year has made that schedule not always achievable, the site is constantly monitored to ensure mowing is undertaken as soon as the ground conditions allow," a council spokesperson said.
This service includes the raking, bagging and removal of grass clippings.
Following several social media posts about the condition of Dawson River Cemetery MidCoast Council staff visited the site early Monday morning to undertake an inspection.
"The state of the lawn section (as shown in attached photos) is acceptable given the recent rain and issues with getting contractors onto the ground without causing damage," the spokesperson said.
The team also found minimal fallen tree limbs around the site, however staff will continue to monitor this and stay on top
"Photos circulating on social media are old photos and taken between mowing and the removal of grass clippings," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.