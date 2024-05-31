Proposed plan takes sporting ground into the future

MidCoast Council has taken onboard and implemented some suggestions put forward during a public exhibition and consultation period for the Regional Sporting Precinct Master Plan.
During December 2023 to March exhibition period council received 17 formal submissions from the community.
The plan was developed in consultation with Taree Recreation Grounds users and management committee, MidCoast Council, and state government representatives.
Following the exhibition close and submissions review, council's liveable communities director, Paul De Szell and council staff sat down with Taree Panthers, Red Rovers, Taree athletics, touch football, junior and senior cricket and Taree basketball representatives.
"This was to go through the submissions received and how we could invest in the draft master plan," Mr De Szell told councillors attending the May ordinary meeting.
"It was a productive meeting where we thrashed out a lot of issues in relation to the master plan and how everyone could work together to ensure the rec grounds were a success into the future," he said.
"As a result we received some follow up emails from cricket to say they were happy with outcomes and were aware of where they were headed; the important thing now is that master plan."
The plan is owned by the community and owned by the users who have had so much input into it. They've been allowed to dream together, they've been allowed to aspire together and in time hopefully the funding will be there to make this a reality.- Deputy mayor Alan Tickle
A standalone handball court and wall was added to the grounds after a Forster resident asked for the amenity during the consultation period.
However, council explained barbecue facilities had not been included as sporting clubs often relied on the sale of food through canteens to raise funds.
A submission from Taree Athletics Club, which was supported by Taree Touch, to switched the location of the athletics track/facilities, amenities building and adjacent car park area with the touch football fields, also was supported and the master plan was amended to reflect the change.
The purpose of the plan was to provide strategic vision for future development of the site that will garner positive economic, social and recreational opportunities for Taree and the broader Mid-Coast LGA (local government area), strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said.
She explained the history behind the project began when council received a grant in 2022 to prepare a strategy for the creation of a regional level sports precinct at the existing multi-use Taree Recreation Grounds.
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle highlighted the spirit of co-operation and input between council staff and the sporting community.
The consultation process has been an excellent one, Cr Tickle said.
The plan is aspirational, but it won't be fulfilled and carried out in the short term, it is going to be subject to funding, he said.
"You need to be realistic about that.
"But, the important thing is that the plan is owned by the community and owned by the users who have had so much input into it
"They've been allowed to dream together, they've been allowed to aspire together and in time hopefully the funding will be there to make this a reality."
Cr Dheera Smith gave her stamp of approval and said the master plan would bring major sporting events to the region.
