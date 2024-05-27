Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Poor first half was costly for Magpies

May 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POOR first half was costly for the Gloucester Magpies on Saturday as they made the road trip to Raymond Terrace to take on the other Magpies in Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference rugby league.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.