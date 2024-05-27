Poor first half was costly for Magpies

A POOR first half was costly for the Gloucester Magpies on Saturday as they made the road trip to Raymond Terrace to take on the other Magpies in Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference rugby league.
Not from a lack of effort but the Magpies just couldn't get in the groove from the kick-off.
A few dropped balls and silly penalties gave the young Terrace side good field position and it wasn't long before they were over for their first try.
Gloucester had some health issues before kick-off. Fullback Tom Quin was suffering from food poisoning and wouldn't return in the second half. Anthony Shultz had the dreaded influenza and rookie utility Connor Farley suffered a badly broken arm midway through the first half.
Darcy Allardice, who once again was one of Gloucester's best, could only get 30 minutes out in the first half as he was given a little breather for tackling above the eyebrow. In this 10 minutes the opposition laid on a couple of tries and at half time the score was 40-0.
Coach Blyton told his players to forget that half and come out and start again.
This they did and with a fair share of the ball and the forwards started to get some go forward. The Magpies were able to make ground and get to some kicks.
Raymond Terrace were the first to score again but to Gloucester`s credit we hit back with a try to lock Travis Johnson and with Jack Cohen converting making the score 46-6. The next 20 minutes was a good battle with the much younger Terrace side started to get frustrated as Gloucester muscled up.
The Magpies gained some easy metres up field with some silly penalties. With the Terrace coming off there line they dropped the ball. From the scrum Gloucester put on a clever move that saw man of the match Darcy Allardice score near the posts for Jack to convert making it 46-12. The Terrace scored in the last two minutes to make the final score 52-12.
Once again the Gloucester boys didn't give up.
"This is our most inexperienced side for 40 years,'' president Rod Summerville said. Hamish Wakefield in the front row had a fine game. Bryce Berry in his first game of the year was strong and will be better for the run. His brother Ben, also having his first game for the year, will be an asset.
Jarod Sharp and Lucas Summerville did a mountain of work in defence and their dummy half play is very smooth, giving the halves clean ball. Ben Haynes, Nick Edwards, Dylan Schultz, Harry Moore and Brady Johnson all gave 100 percent.
On Saturday the Magpies are away against Stroud. It is Stroud's old boys day so anyone that wants to go the bus will be leaving at 1.30. Game kicks off at 3pm.
