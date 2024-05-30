MidCoast Council redirects Arts Mid North Coast membership fees to support local artists

A pilot program designed to support the creative arts sector attracted 15 applications vying for a grant pool of just under $15,000.
Launched in March, the MidCoast Arts Support program was created after MidCoast Council made a decision to redirect its $15,000 Arts Mid North Coast membership fees to local arts.
The program goal is to support the creative industry sector with funding by assisting the delivery of a range of projects and programs aimed at creating opportunities for artists and to raise awareness of our rich creative sector, libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills explained to councillors attending the May monthly ordinary meeting.
Mr Mills said the money had been made available for individuals or groups in the creative industries to benefit the Mid-Coast community.
Applicants could apply for up to $5000 for projects, he said.
Following assessment by a group of experienced and professional members of the local arts and creative industries, Mount George School of Arts Theatre Group and Kristina Chan (movement as language project) each received $5000 for their projects.
Amanda Muscio received $2000 for The Bulga Plateau Creative Collective, while Kim Hamilton received $2920 for a pop-up interactive exhibit.
Until recently council was part of a regional arts board and paid a fee to the board, Cr Jeremy Miller said.
"Council made a decision in this term to redirect that funding directly to local artists," Cr Miller said.
"So, what we have been able to do is create a new budget of $15,000 to support local Mid-Coast local artists," he said.
"This is the first time this funding round has been held and like any new funding it takes a little while for applicants and funders to find their feet.
"And, I think in this funding round we have been able to support some excellent projects by brilliant artists, by experienced artists across various art forms from visual artists to performing arts to all sorts of things."
Cr Miller, who was part of assessment panel along with the mayor, Claire Pontin and deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said some of the public art applications were excellent.
"But unfortunately those applicants didn't have landowners' consent so the funding board didn't think they were able to approve a project that, whilst looked great, on its merits didn't have landowners' consent to paint a mural on a particular wall.
"We have clarified those guidelines and I certainly hope to see some great public art on public and private buildings and facilities in future rounds."
