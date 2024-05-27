Frustrating first half for sidelined Old Bar co-coach Jordan Worboys

OLD Bar's Jordan Worboys was a frustrated co-captain-coach in the opening half of the Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
Worboys spend the first half on the sideline as he was resting a groin injury sustained at training the previous Friday night. He spent the time barking orders from the bench before playing some of the second half.
"It was a frustrating first half,'' he said.
"We just weren't completing and we were making silly errors. You have to turn up with the right attitude and get into the grind and we didn't do that.
"Credit to Forster, they stayed with us, but I said at halftime that if we go back to completing then we have plenty of points in us.''
The Pirates led 10-8 at the break while the scores were locked at 10-10 early in the second half. But in the last half hour the Pirates turned on the power to win 40-10.
"I'm happy with the way we responded after halftime,'' Worboys said.
Worboys had hoped to sit the match out to rest the injury.
"But that didn't go to plan. I'll rest up now and hopefully be right for next week.''
The Pirates were without a couple of regulars, but had interchange forward James Handford and utility back Drey Mercy playing their first games of the year.
Mercy has recovered from shoulder surgery and was having his first game in eight months, Worboys said. He has spent the last two seasons playing in the South Sydney Junior League.
"It was good that he was able to get a few minutes out there,'' Worboys said.
"We haven't had the same starting team and the same edge since round one. We'll start to lock in those positions and then work combinations. At the moment you can see how rusty we are in attack, but even if you win ugly, you're still winning.''
He said the Pirates will be a 'serious footy team' once all the players are available.
"The competition for places will be on and that's a good thing,'' Worboys added.
