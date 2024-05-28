Unimpressive Manning Ratz do enough to down Old Bar Clams

MANNING Ratz continued their unbeaten run in Lower North Coast rugby but weren't particularly impressive when beating Old Bar Clams 38-16 in the clash at Old Bar.
The Ratz play Forster Tuncurry and Gloucester next Saturday and club president Steve Rees warns they'll have to improve if they are to keep their undefeated record intact.
"They're just doing enough to win,'' Rees said.
The Richard Crook Field at Old Bar was only opened the day before the clash and the going was heavy underfoot. Both sides struggled for cohesion in the first half, however, the Ratz took control in the second.
Breakaways Glen Mathiske and Craig Watson both worked hard for the Ratz, with Watson outstanding in defence.
Old Bar has been without a training paddock for some weeks and they will be the better for a game.
Zone representative second rower Nick Driessen was outstanding for the Clams while Ratu Radrotini in the centres was strong.
Wallamba smashed the struggling Wauchope Thunder in the other men's encounter.
Manning Ratz will play Gloucester in the women's 10s and Forster Tuncurry in first grade this Saturday.
