Manning Ratz overwhelms under-strength Old Bar Clams in women's 10s rugby

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 27 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:12pm
MANNING Ratz warmed up for next Saturday's showdown with Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union premiers Gloucester with a 65-0 defeat over an injury ravaged Old Bar side at Old Bar.

