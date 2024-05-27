Manning Ratz overwhelms under-strength Old Bar Clams in women's 10s rugby

MANNING Ratz warmed up for next Saturday's showdown with Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union premiers Gloucester with a 65-0 defeat over an injury ravaged Old Bar side at Old Bar.
The Clams went into the encounter with injury problems and sustained more during the clash, causing the encounter to be called off early.
While never fully tested, the Ratz scored some smart tries, with Keeley Holden again leading the side around the field. Natalie Watson proved to be a handful for the defence as did Tabitha Wares, who ran in three tries.
Caitlin Horwood tried hard for the Clams.
The Ratz beat Gloucester in the opening round game at Taree, however, they'll travel to Gloucester for this match.
Gloucester also goes in the match on the back of a bye. Three of their players, Charlotte Maslen, Connie Searle and Kelly Rees have been named in the Mid North Coast squad to play in the Country Championships at Tamworth on the June long weekend.
Wauchope beat Wallamba 61-5 in the other women's 10s encounter.
