Councillors endorse Bight cemetery landscape project

Five years after MidCoast Council staff knocked down a number of historic headstones at The Bight Cemetery, restoration work at the site is nearing completion.
The project, the last of 16 actions identified in The Bight Cemetery Restoration Action Plan, includes a boundary planting of golden cypress and a small native garden at the entrance to the cemetery.
Funding for the $50,000-$100,000 project work would be drawn from the cemetery general fund.
Giving community members an opportunity to share their views on The Bight Cemetery Landscape Improvement Plan. the proposal was placed on public exhibition before being debated by councillors at the May ordinary meeting.
Eight formal submissions were received from the community ranging in requests for the inclusion of seating, toilets and potable water supply to a suggestion for an alternative tree species to be planted.
Senior landscape architect, Craig Luff reported council was developing a strategy to address the provision of public toilets within the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
This also would address cemeteries, Mr Luff said.
Gloucester is the only cemetery within the LGA which has public toilets, and it is considered a high use cemetery, he said.
"The Bight Cemetery is considered a low use cemetery, has no potable water/sewer connections within close proximity to the site, and is spatially constrained.
"Introduction of public toilets are not considered feasible in this instance.
"A potable water supply will not be provided."
However, the landscape plan has been updated to incorporate seating.
"The works proposed in The Bight Cemetery Landscape Improvement Plan will provide positive impacts for the community through enhancing the site's amenity, accessibility and visitor experience.
"Introduction of vehicular control measures will mitigate future impacts of vehicles on grave sites and diuris flavescens."
It's been a while to get this Bight Cemetery clean and ready after some of the problems of the past," Cr Dheera Smith said.
"We're going to have the same trees that were once in front of it (cemetery) there again, golden cypress and a nice little entry fence," Cr Smith said.
"It's part of the history of this beautiful area."
Cr David West extended his congratulations to liveable communities director, Paul De Szell and his team for the years of hard work and heartfelt labour.
"The people of Wingham has something to be proud of and proud of what's been achieved," Cr West said.
"I can't express my gratitude enough; its been an incredible story and an incredible outcome."
Cr Paul Sandilands explained trees would not be planted immediately due to the cold weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.