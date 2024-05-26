Wise bags a hat trick as Old Bar Pirates power past Forster-Tuncurry

THE Simon Wise show continued as Old Bar Pirates finished all over Forster-Tuncurry Hawks to record a 40-10 win in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Tuncurry.
Wise scored three tries in his second successive player of the match performance. He started in the centres and finished on the wing, but wherever he played, Wise proved a handful for the defence. He scored Old Bar's first try and last two.
While the final scoreline indicates a comfortable win, the Hawks gave Old Bar plenty to think about. It was 10-10 early in the second half before the Pirates went on a points scoring blitz, piling on three quick tries to blow the scoreline to 24-10. From there the result became academic.
As ever, there's plenty to like about the Pirates. Co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys started the game from the bench after sustaining a groin injury at training on Friday night. They were also absent a couple of players and their ball control wasn't always great.
However, John Handford and Drey Mercy both made their debuts for the season - Mercy playing his first game for the Pirates since 2021 after a stint in the South Sydney Junior League.
Wise and fullback John Stanley, who ran in two tries, ensure the Pirates have plenty of strike. Their forwards get the job done with prop Jarred Wooster getting through plenty of work while also coming up with a try.
The Hawks are zero wins from three starts, but there are green shoots. Halfback Harry Reardon looks to be a capable organiser while lock Tom Varty tries hard. Centre Ashton Hilder is a smart mover and fullback Colby Preston plays above his weight. But Forster's completion rate was poor and they hardly saw the ball in the second half. No side can give the Pirates that much latitude.
Old Bar only led 10-8 at the break. Hilder scored in the opening minutes for the Hawks but the Pirates responded with a converted try to Wise while second rower Dave Aron ran onto a pass and into space to post the second.
The Hawks best moment came on the cusp of halfftime. Reardon, who was troubling the defence, kicked ahead, regathered and kicked again. The ball went loose and the Hawks swooped, resulting in a try to winger Kye Wilkinson. The goal attempt waved away, however, the Pirates were penalised early in the second half after putting a line drop out on the full. Preston landed the penalty goal to lock up the scores.
That was the last time the Hawks supporters had anything to cheer about as the Pirates took control. Winger Emmanuel Soli finished off a raid instigated by centre Shane Nigel to score in the score - 14-10. Minutes later Wooster crashed over for a try converted by five-eighth Eli Bijl-Kakoi and it was 20-10. A misdirected Hawks midfield bomb ended up with Stanley in space and he sprinted 50 metres to score. The best came when Stanley took an inside pass from Worboys, hared into the clear then linked with Worboys, who was happy to offload to Mercy and he was unopposed. Wise's brace of tries rounded off the scoring.
Old Bar 40 (S Wise 3, J Stanley 2, J Wooster, D Mercy, E Soli tries, E Bijl-Kakoi 4 goals) defeated Forster-Tuncurry 10 (A Hilder, K Wilkinson tries, C Preston goal).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.