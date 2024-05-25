Wauchope makes it a blue day for lethargic Wingham Tigers

IN the space of two games Wauchope has shot from five five possibilities to a genuine Group Three Rugby League premiership contender.
The general consensus of opinion going into the season was there were four top five certainties, Old Bar, Port Sharks, Macleay Valley and Wingham while the other four would battle it out for the remaining spot in the playoffs. In the space of a fortnight Wauchope has beaten Macleay and Wingham and looks capable of going deep in the finals series this year.
The Blues walloped a lethargic Wingham side 38-10 with fullback Owen Blair running in three brilliant tries. Blair is the best broken field runner in Group Three and the Tigers struggled to contain him all game. His second try was one for the ages. Blair sprinted into space on halfway, kicked over the fullback to regather at pace and planted the ball over the tryline. The conversion by veteran centre Sam Watts increased the lead to 30-10 and ended whatever faint hope the Tigers had of rescuing the game.
The only blot on the day for the Blues was an injury to captain-coach Beau White at the midpoint of the second half. He left the field and didn't return but said later it was not a great concern.
"Bit of rib cartilage, it should be good,'' he said.
Wingham forward Nathan Campbell was placed on report following the incident.
The Blues have a strong pack of forwards, with prop Jacob McGrath outstanding against the physical Wingham pack. Half Tristan Scott menaced the Wingham defence all game, either with his kicking or pinpoint passes that put supports into space. Five-eighth Mark Bell is a good link, while Blair is a match winner. Not only did he score three tries but he also landed a conversion from the sideline.
"It was a good all-round effort and I'm really impressed with the team today,'' White said at fulltime.
He described Blair as 'unreal - he gives us that bit of spark.''
White was always confident the Blues would be a competitive outfit this year.
"We have a heap of young fellas and they're all showing up for each other,'' he said.
"There's a great vibe in the club.''
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins agreed the Tigers were rusty after a two week break caused by wet weather. However, he refused to use that as an excuse.
"When you give away as many penalties as we did and turn over so much ball, you're not going to win many games,'' Collins said,
Collins said the Tigers were lethargic.
"In the first two games our line speed and effort areas were unreal. But we were slow getting out of the blocks today and we gave away multiple errors and back-to-back penalties and they capitalised,'' he said.
We're a better side than that. But credit to Wauchope, they're a top five side.''
The Tigers had second rower Kyran Bubb sent off midway through the second half and also have Campbell - who was their best - on report. On a positive note Collins said the club is close to signing an outside back.
"We should know by early next week,'' he said.
Wingham started well and led 6-0 after Bubb was first two a kick from five-eighth Nash Atkins inside two minutes. Fletcher Lewis converted to put Wingham up by six.
That was one of the few times the Tigers made it into Wauchope territory in the first half. Blair gave winger Manning Lawrie room out wide and he crossed for an unconverted try. Blair then fielded a Wingham kick over his line on the full. He sprinted to the quarter line, took the tap and raced into space to score a quick thinking try. Scott then kicked, regathered and sent second rower Josh Caruana over and the Blues were in control. A try to Scott that was converted by Sam Watts made it 20-6 at the break.
The Blues were in via a try to centre Nathan Carroll soon after the resumption and even though Atkins scored for Wingham, the Tigers never looked likely to haul the Blues in. Blair scored his third just before fulltime and winger Rueben Trick celebrated his 100th first grade game for the club by kicking the conversion.
Wauchope 38 (O Blair 3, J Caruana, T Scott, N Carroll, M Lawrie tries, S Watts 3,
O Blair, R Trick goals) defeated Wingham 10 (K Bubb, N Atkins triers, F Lewis goal).
Reserve grade: Wauchope 32 Wingham 0.
Under 18s: Wingham 20 Wauchope 18
League tag: Wingham, 14 Wauchope 12.
Port Macquarie thrashed Port City 36-0 in the other Group Three game played today.
