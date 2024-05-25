Wauchope makes it a blue day for lethargic Wingham Tigers

That was one of the few times the Tigers made it into Wauchope territory in the first half. Blair gave winger Manning Lawrie room out wide and he crossed for an unconverted try. Blair then fielded a Wingham kick over his line on the full. He sprinted to the quarter line, took the tap and raced into space to score a quick thinking try. Scott then kicked, regathered and sent second rower Josh Caruana over and the Blues were in control. A try to Scott that was converted by Sam Watts made it 20-6 at the break.