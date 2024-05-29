Council development activity one of the most efficient

When it comes to development applications (DA), and building certificate activities MidCoast Council is one of the state' most efficient.
During the past two quarters the medium determination time for DAs was between 45-50 days.
According to NSW Department of Planning, the average time to determine a DA across all NSW councils during the 2023-24 financial year to date was 110 days, customer experience manager, Deb Olsson and development assessment and building certificate manager, Adam Matlawski reported.
MidCoast Council is grouped with 36 regional city councils.
The information was share with councillors during debate on the development activity and assessment performance for January-March during the May monthly ordinary meeting.
The report reflected the level of development activity that impacted the council's application fee income.
"Development and building construction activity is slowing up, with application volumes trending back to the numbers received in the 2019 and 2020 calendar years.
"During the reporting period council received 5213 building and development related telephone calls and the customer service, development and building team received 1422 individual customer requests.
"The number of applications has traditionally been lower for this reporting quarter.
"However, we have received fewer applications for single dwellings and residential alterations and additions than in the January to March 2022 and January to March 2023 periods."
A similar report has highlighted the high number of developments the staff have been processing and the more than satisfactory average time for that determination, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
To date 679 DAs have been determined which places MidCoast Council third in quite a long list of councils headed by Newcastle City and Lake Macquarie to put it into perspective, and interestingly enought, fourth in value at $251M, Cr Tickle said.
"There needs to be noted however, there has been a decline the number of DAs that are coming forward by comparison to previous quarters both 2022 and 2023 which is an indication that the building activity in this area has waned," he said.
"But it also needs to be noted there has been an increase in commercial applications which in a way is gratifying which means there is certain economic activity still happening in this area which is a positive."
