Pretty pink tipper truck promotes a worthwhile cause

The colour pink does not naturally come to mind when you think of earthmoving equipment and heavy machinery.
So you might be a bit bemused if you spy a bright pink tipper truck driving around the Manning Valley and Great Lakes. And, you might question, why?
There is such a truck, and it belongs to Jim Anderson Earthmoving, based in Coopernook.
When it comes to colour, Jim Anderson has a sense of humour. He once bought a piece of machinery that he thought looked like a life-sized Tonka toy, so he painted it caterpillar yellow to enhance the resemblance.
However, the choice of colour of the tip truck is for a more serious purpose.
Along with its colour and the company logo, the truck bears signage for breast cancer awareness.
In addition to the truck, a dog trailer has also had a makeover, being wrapped in pink.
While the company painted the truck, Kempsey Signs did the signwriting on the truck and wrapped the trailer.
"(People) won't forget it when they see it coming. They'll think that's something you don't see every day," said Jim Anderson Earthmoving office manager, Liz Gray.
"It's mainly for people to have a conversation and the visibility of it triggers something. So when they do see those people in the shopping malls that are asking you to support cancer they might associate that."
You'd be hard pressed not to find someone who has had or knows somebody who has had breast cancer, as it is the most common cancer to affect Australian women. with increasing rates of the disease in both women and men.
However, the mortality rate for people with breast cancer is decreasing, thanks to ongoing research and increasingly better treatment options.
For information about breast cancer awareness and risk factors, visit the Breast Cancer Network Australia at bcna.org.au.
