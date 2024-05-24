6 things to consider when building your dream garage

This is branded content.
Are you excited to build your new garage? Well, before you go full steam ahead, you need to ensure that every aspect of your garage has been well thought out.
Does your design meet all the necessary requirements? Will it be attached or detached? Does your design have the necessary ventilation?
When you're ready to start the process and build your new addition, there are a few key considerations you need to be aware of. In this article, we'll give you six key considerations to keep in mind when building or remodelling your garage.
Having the best garage design means nothing if your local council does not approve it.
So, the best tip anyone can give you on the journey to building your dream garage is to clear the red tape and ensure you've looked up all your local council's requirements for garages in your area.
Every state in Australia's council regulations may vary slightly, so it's essential to get the precise requirements for your area. Not getting local council approval could result in some hefty fines or your garage not being built at all.
So, go ahead and do the research, but if you need sound advice, most companies, like Fair Dinkum Builds, have experts who can help you throughout your whole garage-building process and help you get council approval.
While we'd all love to have a garage with enough space to fit all our cars, and have excess space for storing tools, and a workbench, everyone needs to realistic.
Consider the size you need for your garage in order to store your car or cars, and then consider if the property has enough space.
The size of your garage will also have ramifications on your driveway. So, before you go ahead and build it, check if it fits with your original driveway or if you will need to made additional modifications.
Such a simple yet somewhat overlooked detail of garage building is deciding what type of garage door design you're going to have and where it will be placed. When choosing this essential part of your garage, think about accessibility and your lifestyle.
You want a garage that will have the most convenient design. It won't just be your car coming in and out of the garage. Say you're an avid cyclist.
Is your garage door big enough should you have your bike strapped to the top of the car? The last thing you want is for it to scrape or bang against the top of the entrance.
Or will you be using your garage as a workshop and need to come and go frequently? In this case, having a personal access door in addition to a roller door would be beneficial.
When you're in the midst of putting pen to paper with your garage design, ask yourself if it would be better to have an attached or detached garage.
A detached garage generally has a more appealing aesthetic, but an attached garage is often more convenient due to the fact that it may be cheaper to build, use the same amenities as your home and comply more easily with requirements in most cases.
That's not to say that detached garages don't have their benefits. Building a detached garage can be appealing because it offers more space and may be easier to expand on later. It also means dangerous emissions are kept further away from your home.
Let's be honest: for most people, your garage space will not just be the spot where you park your car, but it can have so many other uses.
When you're planning the layout, always consider what else you'll be doing in the garage so that space can be utilised to the best of your ability, as this will drastically affect the features it needs.
The possibilities for the use of your garage are virtually endless. Here are a few other uses for your garage:
Any space you intend to spend time in should be well-ventilated. Considering your garage will be housing your car, and for those using it as a workshop, dangerous substances are most likely; this is one spot where having proper ventilation is essential.
No one wants to be stuck in a space that gets hot and stuffy, but it's vital to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.
So, with that in mind, ensure your garage plans incorporate proper ventilation. Use windows and vents to keep everyone using the garage as safe as possible.
Finally getting to the point where you can build the garage that you have envisioned is an exciting time, but you need to take all the key factors into considerations.
Working with expert garage builders will help ensure you're not leaving anything important out of the equation, and will help you optimise your brilliant design.
