On the bench with Mick and Mardi

ON The Bench headed north for the second time this season this week, with the segment again shot at the Port Macquarie News office.
Port News sports scribe Mardi Borg filled-in for regular co-host Gary Bridge, who remained land-locked in Taree while the eloquent Tim Donovan became the first Port City coach to feature as special guest.
The Breakers are a Group Three powerhouse, however, Donovan said this will be a rebuilding year. He said up to seven regular first graders from 2023 have left the club for varying reasons and the Breakers have opted to replace them from within, relying on local juniors.
Port City coach Tim Donovan flanked by this week's On The Bench hosts Mick McDonald and Mardi Borg
The Breakers meet town rivals Port Sharks on Saturday and that was among the topics discussed along with Wauchope's bright start to the season, wet weather woes and NSW's five-eighth for the opening State of Origin clash.
