Tinonee students to swing like Spiderman

A brand new 'Spiderman' dome that will help improve the cognitive, physical, social and emotional wellbeing of students at Tinonee Public School is a step closer to reality.
The school's P&C Association won the most recent round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program, enabling purchase of the equipment.
A small school with a supportive, inclusive and positive learning environment, Tinonee Public School principal, Karen Austin said the new equipment would be for the use of all 147 of the school's students.
"The 'Spiderman' dome will encourage climbing, balance and develop gross motor skills, with all our students able to access the new equipment on a rotation basis," said Ms Austin.
"We only have one piece of fixed equipment at this point, so the aim is to enable more students to participate in the outdoor program."
Ms Austin said the injection of $2000 from the Greater was of huge benefit, as fundraising can be difficult for a small school.
"We have an amazingly supportive school community, but we tend to rely on the same group of people to support us," said Ms Austin.
"Due to the past four years of drought, fires, floods and COVID, we are conscious of not asking our families for donations or having too many fundraising initiatives, due to financial hardship.
"We are extremely grateful for the support from our school learning community, the P&C and Greater Bank for ongoing support."
Simon Brown, Greater Bank Taree Branch Manager, said that Tinonee P&C's win spoke volumes about the standing the school established has in the local community.
"This is the second time Tinonee P&C have won funding through our program, which is a real testament to the strong community spirit the school has developed," Mr Brown said.
"We are so proud to be involved in helping the kids of Tinonee Public School have this fantastic new piece of equipment to learn and play on.
"Congratulations also to our runners up, Story Dogs and Out Loud and Proud Port Macquarie! Both organisations will receive $500 for their projects."
The entrants for the May round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program, where there's another $3,000 up for grabs, are Hastings Performance and Quarter Horse Club, Coutts Crossing Public School P&C Association and Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.
Voting is open online until 5pm Wednesday, May 29 at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast which is also where community groupscan register their interest in being part of the program.
