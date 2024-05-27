Work started on Manning River flood repairs

Work to repair or replace a range of facilities that were damaged in the March 2021 floods has recently started.
Among those projects is the bank stabilisation at the Wingham Tennis Courts and the removal and replacement of the jetty at the end of Pultney Street in Taree.
Enhancement work along the Taree riverbank and the replacement of the swimming enclosure at Croki are due to begin this month with many more projects expected to kick off over the next few months.
During the floods there was widespread damage across a range of MidCoast Council assets and infrastructure.
For a full break down of the long list of upcoming works head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/flood-funded-repairs.
All of the projects are funded under the NSW government's Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP).
