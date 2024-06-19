Trent Thompson 9th man for Australian World Cup squad

FORMER Taree West cricketer Trent Thompson has been named manager/reserve player for the Australian team to contest the Last Man Stands (LMS) World Cup to be played in Kenya starting next week.
(Last Man Stands cricket is a form of cricket played with only eight players per side. It has a 20-over format).
This will be the first LMS World Cup played since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Now living on the Gold Coast, Thompson, 42, was among the pioneers of LMS cricket in Australia and has run franchises at Taree, Forster, the Central Coast and Sydney.
An eight man playing squad has been named, meaning Thompson is almost certain to get a match in the week-long tournament. The Australians will also play in a pre-cup event, the Rhino Cup, which raises funds for for rhino conservation and youth cricket development in Kenya.
"Being a franchise owner I was invited by Last Man Stands Australia to be the manager,'' Thompson explained.
"I'm really excited - if I didn't go I'd regret it.''
The Australians took 10 players to Manchester for the 2019 World Cup.
"The captain and manager had to drop two players every game and that proved to be really difficult,'' Thompson said.
"So I'll be covering both bases, the team manager and I'll play if there's illness or injury. Fingers crossed I'll get a run, but I'll mainly be there just as a backup player.''
Twelve countries will play in the World Cup in three pools of four. The Australians are in Pool B with South Africa, Wales and the United Arab Emirates. They're expected to progress to the playoffs.
"If we make the final - as Australia did in 2019, we'll play seven games,'' Thompson said.
"The boys are confident and want to give it a red hot go,'' Thompson said.
"But South Africa will be strong along with England and India.''
All matches will be played at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club, the venue for games in the 2003 ICC World Cup and other ICC matches.
Meanwhile, Thompson said the next LMS competition will start in Taree soon with four teams involved, Wild Aces, Harrington, The Collective and Great Lakes Gold. All matches will be played at Taree Recreation Ground, although the wet fields have caused a delay.
