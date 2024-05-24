How one conversation can result in social media bombardment

Bridgerton - I find my social media feed full of Bridgerton updates, not because I am watching it, but because it was the topic of conversation in the newsroom earlier this week.
And social media being what it is, I am now being bombarded with everything Bridgerton. I was aware Bridgerton was making a return via one of our editor catchups, when a couple of its stars were in the Southern Highlands to launch the new season a few weeks back. (Today's picture is of flowers adorning the entrance to The Press Shop Cafe in Bowral, taking by journalist Briannah Devlin.)
Social media is listening. Mention in conversation plans to travel and cruise line deals will appear. Linger too long over a clothing website and look, there's a dozen more 'sponsored' sites seeking my attention.
I put my personal phone face down on my work phone and I received a message to share contacts - has it always been that simple?
Working in the media, you become very selective about what to spend your time on or what message you heed.
Social media has its place. It is a great way of keeping up to date with the activities of family members spread out across the state, country or even overseas. In fact it is the only way I can keep in touch with my uncle. He's in his 90s and has had his voice box removed so phone conversations are impossible, but messaging works.
It is also great for getting back in touch with the people from my formative years, attending the same primary and high schools all those years ago.
Social media does these things really well.
On the other hand it provides a platform for people to vent petty grievances, invariably followed by others piling on and really making a mountain out of a molehill, as the old saying goes. Full disclosure - my 90+ uncle may be one of those "keyboard warriors" so I make a point to avoid his social media posts at all cost.
Many times I wish people would just place nice and display empathy.
And on that note, think good thoughts and have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Footnote: I am up to season two of Bridgerton so maybe advertising does work - or wear you down.
