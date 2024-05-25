Seal Rocks development gets council seal of approval

MidCoast Council staff, the community, developer and owner of a Seal Rocks property have been applauded for working to find a suitable outcome for a development.
Twelve months after applying for a development application (DA), Toronto RSL Memorial Club has been given permission by council to go ahead with construction of a house in Seal Rocks.
The proposal, to build a two storey dwelling, retaining walls and carport in Kinka Road, was deferred late last year and the applicant asked to amend the original plans.
The original DA has undergone significant alterations since the initial concept plans were submitted to council for assessment, MidCoast Council development planner, Kate Kennedy reported to councillors before the start of the May 22 ordinary meeting.
The proposal has been altered to reduce the built form from a three-storey dwelling with associated structures to a two-storey dwelling with additional off-street parking and reduced bulk and scale, Ms Kennedy said.
At entry level will be a kids' playroom, stairs servicing the upper levels and bedrooms three, four and five, each with wardrobes, and the ground floor bathroom and laundry.
The upper floor has stairs providing access to the first-floor open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area.
The remainder of the floor contains bedrooms one and two, and 2, each of which includes a wardrobe, main bathroom, and separate powder room.
Neighbouring property owner, Bill Lunas thanked the club for the modified application.
"It goes a long way towards being a sympathetic and compliant development," he said.
"However, we still do have one remaining concern which is privacy to our dwelling; the first floor deck is extremely close to our dwelling."
Speaking on behalf of the owner, applicant, Paul Mclean said the proposal had been reduced in both height and width following community input.
The applicant has considered all necessary planning control and the community's concerns.- Paul Mclean
The proposal will provide accommodation for multi-generational living within a building footprint that responds to the site's opportunities and constraints, Mr Mclean said.
"The applicant has considered all necessary planning control and the community's concerns," he said.
This development is suitable for the site and does not raise any issue contrary to the public interest, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"I wish to commend the proponent for having an conciliatory attitude in dealing with this to alleviate some of the concerns and working so well with council."
Dhera Smith said it was interesting to note the site was where one of the first buildings in Seal Rock was developed, and now it is one of the newest dwellings.
But, it is being building in a way not to block out the view for other residents, she said.
Paul Sandilands paid recognition that council staff had been able to work with both the owner and developer constructively, along with the community
"And out of that has come a satisfactory agreement for everybody and they should be commended," Cr Sandilands said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.