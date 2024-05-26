Bullock has a full book of rides for Taree on Monday

NOT surprisingly, considering his brilliant recent form on top of his excellent reputation, trainers have rushed to book top country jockey Aaron Bullock for rides at the Taree meeting on Monday.
Bullock has a full book of rides on the nine-race card and will ride for eight different trainers.
He has two mounts for Kristen Buchanan and singles for John Sprague, Joseph Burges, Greg McFarlane, Stephen Jones, Kim Waugh, Tony Ball and Neil Godbolt.
Bullock rode a wining double at last Monday's Taree meeting and then had four winners the following day at Tamworth to establish a gap between himself and second-placed Ashley Morgan at the top of the NSW Jockeys' Premiership for season 2023-24.
Bullock is on 120 winners and Morgan 115.5. In the NSW Country Premiership, Bullock's lead is substantially bigger - 97 to second-placed Morgan's 78.5.
One of Bullock's best chances looks to be on the Stephen Jones-trained three-year-old filly Tornado Express in the Tony Walton Class 2 Handicap over 1400 metres.
Tornado Express has had four career starts for two wins and a second and those wins have come at her last two starts, in a Muswellbrook Maiden and a Class 1 event at Tamworth.
Each time she finished powerfully from back in the field to win, first over 1000 metres and then 1200, which suggests the step up in distance to 1400 will suit.
And the Muswellbrook win was on a track rated a Heavy 8. Taree was rated a Heavy 10 on Thursday morning.
