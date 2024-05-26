Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bullock has a full book of rides for Taree on Monday

By Greg Prichard
May 26 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NOT surprisingly, considering his brilliant recent form on top of his excellent reputation, trainers have rushed to book top country jockey Aaron Bullock for rides at the Taree meeting on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.