Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

New exhibitions by local artists inspired by Australian landscape

By Staff Reporters
May 23 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Connect with the local art community and enjoy a night of fine art and food at the official of two new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.