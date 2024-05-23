Police appeal for help to locate missing man Shaun Leitch

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Kempsey.
Shaun Leitch, age 39, was last heard from about 11am on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 when he contacted Triple 0 and said he was bogged in bushland, but was unable to give an exact location.
Police believe he may be in the Mooral Creek, Wingham, Elands, or Comboyne area.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Shaun is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of solid build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Holden Commodore station wagon.
Anyone with information into Shaun's whereabouts is urged to call Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
