Snapper and trag boated from northern grounds

FISHING has picked up compared to the past couple of weeks.
Snapper and trag have been boated on the northern grounds while bar cod and kingfish have been caught out wide.
Mack tuna is taking trolled lures close to the beach. Flathead have been good from the southern grounds towards Old Bar.
The beaches are fishing really well for travelling bream, whiting and tailor. Tailor to 2.2kgs gilled and gutted were caught from the southern side of Crowdy Head rocks at the weekend.
The spit is also fishing well for all species.
Crowdy boat harbour has plenty of garfish at present and when the seas get up a bit the luderick move into the harbour.
Both travelling bream and river bream can be caught in the river.
The wall at Harrington and Manning Point and the oyster racks are producing good sized fish.
Up-river flathead are still being caught on soft plastic lures.
