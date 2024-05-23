Manning River Times
Electricity upgrade and maintenance work being carried out across Old Bar

By Staff Reporters
May 23 2024 - 12:00pm
Essential Energy is currently undertaking electricity maintenance and upgrade work in Old Bar.

