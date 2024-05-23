Electricity upgrade and maintenance work being carried out across Old Bar

Essential Energy is currently undertaking electricity maintenance and upgrade work in Old Bar.
The energy provider's crews are completing a four-year maintenance cycle on the local electricity network which will continue throughout early June, encompassing upgrade work on Hall Street, resulting in increased reliability for customers.
To keep crews safe while working on the electricity network, power outages will be necessary. Some customers may experience multiple outages.
Extensive planning has been undertaken to minimise these outages with the majority of the large scale work scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 6; conditions permitting.
A large contingent of Essential Energy crews from Tweed Heads, Grafton, Kempsey and Port Macquarie have been mobilised to assist the local depot to complete the work in the shortest timeframe safety will allow.
Essential Energy has aligned its work where possible to be completed while the power is turned off to allow a private electrical contractor to safely complete electrical work associated with the EG Trad Sportsfields at Old Bar.
Advance notifications are sent to affected customers advising of the dates and times of any planned power outage.
Essential Energy says that it appreciates the community's patience during this essential work.
Customers can find additional information and outage tips at: essentialenergy.com.au/outage-tips
