Tinonee Topics: Restoration of river bank at Wingham Tennis Courts

By Pam Muxlow
Updated May 23 2024 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Every time I drive across The Bight Bridge heading into Wingham I am amazed to see the workmen put themselves in a difficult position as they continue to work on the bank erosion below the Wingham Tennis Courts, caused by the March 2021 floods, which has been in progress for a number of weeks now.

