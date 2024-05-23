Tinonee Topics: Restoration of river bank at Wingham Tennis Courts

Every time I drive across The Bight Bridge heading into Wingham I am amazed to see the workmen put themselves in a difficult position as they continue to work on the bank erosion below the Wingham Tennis Courts, caused by the March 2021 floods, which has been in progress for a number of weeks now.
It is to be hoped that all the hard work will keep the embankment stable and safe for many more decades to come.
It was great to see member Barry Seghers back with his fellow members when he attended the May meeting of the Tinonee Historical Society and to hear that he is slowly recovering.
Eight members attended the meeting on Tuesday, May 21 and discussed several important topics, including the 21st birthday celebrations set down fort September and the repainting of the museum building.
Thanks to newcomers Scott and Carey who have been putting in a lot of time getting the gardens back in order after a long dry spell followed by what seems to be constant wet and soggy conditions but and all are hoping it will be a blaze of colour come September.
The Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee is planning a free community event for the whole family on Saturday, June 15 from 2-6pm. All are welcome to come along to see what is on offer.
Family members, friends and business colleagues gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church last Saturday morning to farewell Allan Bernard Edwards.
Allan tragically passed away after a medical episode that took his life at the age of 67 years.
Allan was born on Christmas Day 1956 and spent most of his younger life in the Upper Manning region.
Allan was well known for his involvement with OC Hammond, Ellis and Butler stock agents and later became a real estate agent with his own business - Manning Valley Property Pty Ltd.
Allan had three passions in life: fishing, cricket and being a South Sydney "Rabbitohs" fan.
The funeral service was conducted by Rev Brian Ford and the opening song True Blue summed up Allan's life. Eulogies and family sharing were given by Mark Vaile, Kelly Gowans, Geoff Slack, Darren Wamsley, Kayne Tisdell and Bill Livermore. The reading was read by relative Mavis Walsh with the final reflection delivered by Rob Walsh.
Allan was laid to rest amongst his family members at the Wingham Cemetery followed by refreshment in the St Matthew's Church Hall by the Ladies Guild where he was fondly remembered.
Rest in peace Allan, you will be missed by so many for your smile, cheekiness and business knowledge as I can attest to when you dealt with my own family.
