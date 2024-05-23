Upcoming roadworks at roundabout on Old Bar Road

Roadworks on the Old Bar Road roundabout at Glenthorne and the Pacific Highway at Pampoolah are scheduled to begin in late May, 2024.
The essential maintenance work will be carried out by Transport for NSW, and includes asphalt resurfacing.
Work will start at the roundabout from Tuesday, May 28, for four consecutive night shifts between 7pm and 5am, subject to weather conditions.
Maintenance will then proceed to the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway at Pampoolah, near Ella Simon Bridge, starting from Monday, June 3, for five day shifts between 6.30 am and 4pm, subject to weather conditions.
Motorists are urged to be aware of lane closures and reduced speed limits during the maintenance period. and plan their journeys accordingly. Possible delays may be expected.
For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the app Live Traffic NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.