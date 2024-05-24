Mid Coast's chance to atone for first round thrashing

MID Coast has the opportunity to atone for the season's worst performance when they take on competition powerhouse Maitland in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree on Sunday.
Maitland ripped through Mid Coast in the first round at Maitland to record a 15-0 thumping.
"We're not fond of the first round,'' Mid Coast coach Mandi Langlar said.
"We had three or four players out and had a lot of young kids in there. But they had a lot of their better players out as well.
"They'll all be back this week so we'll be really challenged.''
Langlar hopes her side will be the better for the run last week when they were beaten 5-0 by New Lambton.
"We were a bit rusty after three weeks of virtually no training,'' she said.
"But they've worked hard this week and hopefully get our connections back.''
Langlar said fatigue set in against New Lambton.
"We had a good first half but petered out in the last 25 minutes and we let in three goals, that was disappointing,'' she said.
Langlar rates Maitland as the best side in the league.
"They had a couple of rough results early, but they have the classiest team and certainly the most deadly forward line with Sophie Stapleford, Bronte Peel and Georgia Amess,'' Langlar said.
Peel scored five goals in the recent match against Warners Bay.
"We'll need to work really hard to reduce the damage,'' Langlar said.
"But we'll do what we can and see how much we've improved.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.