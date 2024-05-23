Wingham Tigers at strength for clash with Wauchope Blues

FOR the first time in his three year tenure as captain-coach, Wingham's Mitch Collins has a full strength roster to choose his side for a Group Three Rugby League game.
The Tigers are on the road to meet surprise packets Wauchope on Saturday.
Tim Bridge has recovered from elbow surgery and will start in the centres while winger Ron Uhila is also available after missing the last match through illness. Forward Nate Campbell will be on the bench.
However, Collins did confirm that outside back Douzen Howato has returned home to New Guinea.
"We're parted ways,'' Collins said by way of explanation.
Wingham had wins over Port City and Macleay Valley before the weather-induced hiatus, however, Collins said the Blues will be a 'massive test'.
"They've had a couple of real good wins,'' Collins said.
"I think they'll be like they were a couple of years ago, just hard to beat. They defend well and they keep turning up.''
The Blues are captain-coached by former representative player Beau White.
"If he's half as good as he used to be he'll be handy,'' Collins said.
"Old Bar players told me that when they met them in the first round he was hard to handle, it took three every time to stop him and he'd get an offload away at the end.''
White is expected to start in the back row this weekend.
Collins has used an under 18 forward off the bench in the opening two games but that won't happen this week.
"It's a bit difficult at the moment because I have so many first graders fighting for a spot,'' he explained.
"It's a good position to be in.''
