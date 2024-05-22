Mid Coast under 17s look to end Maitland's unbeaten run

MID Coast under 17s girls' youth league football team has on Sunday an early opportunity to avenge a 3-0 loss to Maitland in the final of the Northern NSW Women's League Cup at Maitland.
The sides will meet in a club round this weekend at the Taree Zone Field.
Mid Coast and Maitland went into the final with unbeaten records and played out a draw in the competition-proper.
However, Maitland was on the board in the first half and led 1-0 at the break.
The home team then took control in the second stanza to come away comfortable winners.
"The occasion might have been a bit to big for us, as we definitely didn't play to our current standard,'' Mid Coast coach, Jane Lynch said.
"But hopefully it is a learning curve if we can push into finals as the season goes on. We play them again this week in the competition proper at home.''
Maitland thrashed Mid Coast in the first round of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League in Maitland with the sides to meet on Sunday at the Taree Zone Field.
