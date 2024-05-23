Luke Reading breaks through for first Kev Lee Single Fin Cup win

SURF veteran Luke Reading said he has 'finally ticked the box' by winning Saltwater Boardriders annual Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup.
Reading, 37, has surfed all eight editions of the cup and has been a regular finalist. But this was his breakthrough success.
"I've usually been up there a bit, although I had an absolute shocker last year,'' he said.
As the name suggests the contest is surfed on single fin boards, which provides a challenge as Reading will explain later.
"It was good. My brother Joel and a lot of my good mates have won it so it was great to finally get the bragging rights,'' he said.
Reading said conditions were close to perfect. The club made the decision to postpone the contest from Saturday to Sunday due to the forecast of poor weather and this proved a masterstroke.
"The waves were really good and the wind was perfect for the (Saltwater) point. The sun was out and the waves were lining up perfect. It was actually really good fun,'' Reading said.
Reading said he had a fair idea after one of his waves in the six man final that he would be in the mix for the win.
"But the final seemed to really drag out, it seemed like it went for an hour. I wanted the clock to go a bit quicker.''
He said fellow finalists Oscar Scanes and Forster's Byron Simon were the favourites.
When you do a bottom turn and a top turn, you just don't have that extra fin digging into the wave- Luke Reading
"Byron was going great throughout the day,'' he said.
"They had big totals and I didn't get a good wave until the final, which is probably the right time to peak.''
Reading admits it is difficult to adjust to a single fin board. All boards for the day are provided by the club and date back to the 1980s.
"This year I found a little board to use that was like my short board and that helped,'' he said.
"But they are tricky, that's for sure. When you do a bottom turn and a top turn, you just don't have that extra fin digging into the wave like the new performance boards.
"They just don't have the drive like new boards.''
He said the contest is popular with a range of surfers.
"A lot of the guys knew Kev so everyone wants to get the win for him,'' he explained.
A local, Reading has been surfing Saltwater for the best part of 32 years. He's been the Saltwater club champion on four occasions but hasn't surfed a club round this year due to family commitments. He'll return next year.
Reading added the next generation, his sons, Wynne and Ted, aged four and two, will be surfing soon.
"They aren't far off,'' he said.
