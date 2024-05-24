Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid Coast coach critical of Football Australia's compliance regulations

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MID Coast Football's Northern NSW Women's Premier League coach Mandi Langlar says Football Australia compliance regulations for premier league competitions make it difficult for smaller clubs to operate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.