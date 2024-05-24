Christian Hazard hoping for an early comeback from rib injury

TAREE City hope captain-coach Christian Hazard could return from a rib injury sustained in the Group Three Rugby League game against Old Bar last week after the June long weekend.
"I think I've done rib cartilage,'' he said at fulltime.
There were initial concerns that he would face a lengthy stint on the sidelines and this would have had major ramifications on Taree's finals bid.
However, Taree City president Nigel Wallis was more optimistic.
"I spoke to him on Sunday and he was in a fair bit of pain but it was easing off on Monday. Originally he thought he would be out a few weeks,'' Wallis said.
The Bulls play Macleay Valley at Taree on Sunday and then Wingham at Wingham on June 1 before the general bye for the long weekend.
"We might get him back after the long weekend,'' Wallis said.
Jake Hazard and Nathan Napier both return this week after missing the clash against Old Bar as is centre Mark Fahey, who has recovered from a hamstring twinge.
Hazard is likely to play halfback in his brother's absence.
The Bulls are zero from two games and Wallis concedes they need to open their account soon.
However, the Mustangs have their own troubles following successive losses to Wingham and then Wauchope.
They were dynamic in the first half of the opening game of the season against Forster-Tuncurry but were outscored in the second and have struggled in the two games since.
"That's the thing about Macleay,'' Wallis said. "They can be terrible or they can blow you off the park.''
