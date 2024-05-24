Manning River Timessport
Christian Hazard hoping for an early comeback from rib injury

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 24 2024 - 11:58am, first published 10:30am
TAREE City hope captain-coach Christian Hazard could return from a rib injury sustained in the Group Three Rugby League game against Old Bar last week after the June long weekend.

