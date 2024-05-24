Hard work pays off as Pat seals a spot in Old Bar Pirates first grade squad

OLD Bar Pirates forward Pat Maloney has grabbed the opportunity to secure a place in the first grade squad in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
"He was unreal, the big fella,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"He made 42 tackles, five tackle breaks with 12 hit ups and that's after spending a bit of time on the bench as well. He brained them.''
Maloney spent much of 2023 in Old Bar's reserves but was called into the extended first grade squad for the finals, where according to Henry he did all that was asked of him.
"Pat's been our leading trainer this year and he's constantly working on his game and it's starting to pay dividends. Good on him,'' Henry added.
The Pirates are in a healthy position going into Sunday's match against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
Prop Jared Wooster and centre Shane Nigel both return after missing the clash against the Bulls. Interchange player James Handford will play his first game of the season as will utility back, Drey Mercy, who returns to the Pirates this year.
Mercy has spent the last two seasons playing in the South Sydney Junior League but has been recovering from shoulder surgery leading into this year.
"We'll start Drey off the bench this week and ease him back into it, maybe give him 20 or 30 minutes,'' Henry said.
"We're looking at him as a centre at this stage. James has been our Mr Fixit for the past couple of years, we can play him in the middle or on the edge or even in the backs.''
Henry said blockbusting Simon Wise is likely to stay in the centres after his player of the match performance against the Bulls. Wise has played most of his football with the Pirates on the wing.
"We're looking at the best way to get him more ball, whether that's in the centres or on the wing,'' Henry explained.
"At this stage we're looking at the centres.''
However, Henry agreed the Pirates have a number of options in the outside backs.
Young five-eighth Eli Byl-Kakoi made a solid debut with the club last week and will retain his spot. Byl-Kakoi also looks a handy goal kicker, a commodity the Pirates have lacked.
The Pirates trained at Tuncurry on Wednesday night and will have a further session on the field today at Old Bar. Henry said the Old Bar field is slowly drying out and he expects it to be right for the club's next home game against Port City on June 2.
