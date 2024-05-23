Broken back didn't stop Jayden's ultra trail run

JAYDEN McCallum was looking forward to a busy sporting year when he headed out on his mountain bike for a practice ride in late January.
The 12-year-old (nearly 13) is a promising athlete who also plays touch football and rugby league as well as dabbling in mountain bikes.
However, one mistimed jump ended in disaster.
The result: "I broke my back in four places and also had a heavy concussion,'' Jayden said.
Fast forward to May and Jayden completed the 11km UTA trail run in Katoomba, where he was a credible 138th out of 836 starters and seventh in his age group. Jayden is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 voucher from Iguana. He was nominated by Taree Athletic Club.
Due to the concussion Jayden has no memory of the accident.
"I was riding on my home-made jumps,'' he said. "That's all I know.''
The timing couldn't have been worse as Jayden was in training for the regional athletics championships held in Tamworth that started three days after he sustained the injuries.
He'd qualified for the under 13 javelin, discus, long jump, shot put and hurdles and was rated a strong chance of making it through to state, with the discus his best discipline.
Jayden was laid up for two months while he recovered.
'I wasn't in much pain, but it was frustrating,'' he said.
He had made the decision to run in the UTA run last year, however his training program was put on hold. He was determined to make it to the starting line despite the setback.
"I just trained harder when I was able - probably four times a week,'' he explained.
"I'd run about 3kms every session.''
Running is a family affair, as Jayden's mum, Amber, contested the gruelling 50km event at Katoomba. Amber oversaw Jayden's preparation.
So to the big day. Jayden said he was looking forward to the run.
"It was pretty tough,'' he said.
He was reasonably happy with his time of 1 hour 47. Amber clocked 7 hours 27.15 for the 50km.
Jayden is now training for the City to Surf in August.
"I'm hoping to do that in an hour and a half,'' he said.
Jayden plays rugby league for the Wingham Tigers but that's on hold this year as he's not permitted to take part in contact sport.
A second rower, he's attends training sessions with his under 13 teammates.
"I'm going to miss it, but hopefully I'll be back next season,'' he said.
He'll return to athletics later in the year and he's even keen to get back on his mountain bike.
"I'll ease myself into that,'' he said, managing a grin.
