Bookshop opens in Old Bar

A unique new business opened in Old Bar in mid April.
Situated next to the Old Bar Bakery, Kalico Books and Gifts is now in full swing.
Owner, Callie Maddalena-Maloney has extensive experience in retail and has set up a very attractive business offering a wide range of books and gifts.
Wellness and lifestyle books, children's, adult fiction and non-fiction as well as some second hand books are on offer, as well as a borrow/swap table. A unique offering is a range of "blind date" books, that is, books wrapped in opaque paper so you don't know the title but a brief description on the outside gives a clue to the genre. These are proving very popular.
Gift lines include t-shirts, jewellery, home and beauty products and candles.
There's nothing else like this in the area, so why not pop in and say hello to Callie.
Despite the hall being unavailable last week due to lack of electricity, the crafty chicks from Craft@Old Bar moved to one of the shelter sheds at the beach park. Breezy weather didn't dampen their enthusiasm and whilst not a lot of craft was achieved, a good time was had by all and the small group managed to raise $280 in aid of the Cancer Council.
The next meeting on Wednesday, May 29 sees the group joining other crafty volunteers in the "I Found a Quilted Heart" project (IFAQH) bringing joy and happiness to others by leaving a quilted heart where it can be found and taken home. Further information is available from 0415 785-608.
New members are always welcome. We are now in our 22nd year and our aim is to get together, relax, create and enjoy fun and fellowship. We care about each other.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch Putt Putt Golf Challenge is on this Sunday at Club Old Bar from 10am - 2pm (including a lunch).
Children activities will also be running on the half green - or feel free to have a game of bowls in between games.
Please RSVP urgently for catering to 0429 300-236.
